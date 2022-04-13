Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of VTHR stock opened at $197.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $184.58 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.
