Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, an increase of 2,225.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $197.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $184.58 and a 1-year high of $218.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000.

