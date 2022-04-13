Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 418,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.