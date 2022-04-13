Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $61.57

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.57 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 1214430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 116,739.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,908,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,586,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after buying an additional 932,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,208,000 after acquiring an additional 932,356 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,507.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 696,344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

