Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.57

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.57 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 1214430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

