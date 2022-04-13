Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

VFH stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

