Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

