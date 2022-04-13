Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 15,023 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aegon were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.43) to €4.70 ($5.11) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

