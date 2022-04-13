Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 15,023 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aegon were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 139,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,244,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AEG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

