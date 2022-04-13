Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,622,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.2191 dividend. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.