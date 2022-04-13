Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.47. 154,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,720,267. The stock has a market cap of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average is $152.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

