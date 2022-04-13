VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 283,929 shares.The stock last traded at $46.44 and had previously closed at $46.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 359.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

