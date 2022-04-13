Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 348.1% in March

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 348.1% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

