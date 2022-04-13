ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.20

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 404,430 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.10. The firm has a market cap of £17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 16.74 and a current ratio of 16.74.
ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)
Featured Stories
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.