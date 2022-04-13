Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $27.76

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.76, but opened at $28.36. Valhi shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valhi during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 5,276.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

