Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.21. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

