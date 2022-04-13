Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.21. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Several research firms have issued reports on VLN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12.
About Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
