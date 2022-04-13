US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UCLE opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About US Nuclear (Get Rating)
