Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

