UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of UPMMY opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

UPMMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.