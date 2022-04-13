United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.92 on Monday. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

