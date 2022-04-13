United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.63 Billion

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.72 billion and the lowest is $7.48 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.14 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.33 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAL opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

