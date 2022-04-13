Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $308.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

