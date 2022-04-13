Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $117.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.65. 5,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,081. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $119.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,749 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

