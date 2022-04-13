UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.70

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.70 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 92.70 ($1.21), with a volume of 100398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.63. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In other news, insider Fionnuala Hogan purchased 26,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £19,917.32 ($25,954.29). Also, insider Ken McCullagh acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,838.15).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

