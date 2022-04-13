UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

