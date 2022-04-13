UBS Group Cuts Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target to SEK 134

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from SEK 142 to SEK 134 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.