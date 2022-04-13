UBS Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €348.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €348.00 ($378.26) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($380.43) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €297.50 ($323.37).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €202.40 ($220.00) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €216.96 and a 200-day moving average of €248.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

