Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.14

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 110934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.09) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

