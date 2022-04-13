U Network Market Cap Hits $571,052.06 (UUU)

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $571,052.06 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

