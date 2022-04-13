Typhoon Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,068.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $203,765.42 and $1,068.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.53 or 0.07537365 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.19 or 0.99643535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

