Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $4,922,000. DMG Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $8,379,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $546,043. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

