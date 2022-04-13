Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.89. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 5,873 shares trading hands.
TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
