Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.89. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 5,873 shares trading hands.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $947.78 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after buying an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 424,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,443,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.