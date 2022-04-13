TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TUI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

TUI stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TUI Company Profile (Get Rating)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

