Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Financial Comparison

Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuatara Capital Acquisition and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.70 $784.83 million $7.01 30.43

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Tuatara Capital Acquisition and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83% VeriSign 59.12% -45.19% 33.94%

Summary

VeriSign beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

