Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
TRIB opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.