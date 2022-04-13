Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

TRIB opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.