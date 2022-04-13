Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) & Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Financial Review

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

This table compares Tricon Residential and Boston Omaha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricon Residential $441.74 million 9.32 $445.26 million N/A N/A Boston Omaha $56.97 million 12.82 $52.75 million $1.99 12.36

Tricon Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha.

Profitability

This table compares Tricon Residential and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricon Residential N/A N/A N/A Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.57% 6.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Tricon Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tricon Residential and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricon Residential 0 2 7 0 2.78 Boston Omaha 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tricon Residential presently has a consensus price target of $18.28, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Tricon Residential.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Tricon Residential on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc. is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities. The Single Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes primarily within major cities in the United States Sun Belt. The Multi Family Rental Business segment owns and operates garden style multi family rental properties primarily in the United States Sun Belt and condominium quality rental apartments in downtown Toronto. The Residential Development Business segment designs and develops premier multi family rental properties in Toronto. The Private Funds and Advisory Business segment provides asset management, property management and development management services. The Corporate Activities segment provides support functions in the areas of accounting, treasury, credit management, information technology, legal, and human resources. The company was founded by Geoff

Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities. As of March 25, 2022, it operated approximately 3,900 billboards containing approximately 7,400 advertising faces of which 80 are digital displays. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.