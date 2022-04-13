Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tricida will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

