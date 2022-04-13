Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 26,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,270. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.57. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $35.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

