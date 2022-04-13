Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Trading 7.7% Higher

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Rating) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98.
Trek Mining Company Profile (CVE:TREK)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.