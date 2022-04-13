Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,069 shares of company stock valued at $572,764. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

