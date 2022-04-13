Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.85

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.85 and last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 25228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Transcontinental in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.62.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

