Transcodium (TNS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $377.00

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $129,886.87 and $377.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00104027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

