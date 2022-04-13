Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.55

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $29.99. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 4,619 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
