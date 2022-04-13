Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.55

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $29.99. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 4,619 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

