Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Lowered to $51.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

