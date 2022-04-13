Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Down 43.1%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 43.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $32.82. 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53.

Get Tokai Carbon alerts:

Tokai Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

Further Reading

