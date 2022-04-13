Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 9,104 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

