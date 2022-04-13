Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011194 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.14 or 0.00235142 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.