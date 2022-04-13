Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.69. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.