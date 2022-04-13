Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.96 million and a PE ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.59.
About Thor Explorations (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.