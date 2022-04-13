Thor Explorations’ (THX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:THX opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £121.96 million and a PE ratio of -23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. Thor Explorations has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.59.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

