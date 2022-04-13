Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.0% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $570.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $566.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $223.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.