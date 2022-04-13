Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,829,838 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI)

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, improve maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include NanoStilbene, an easily absorbed nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene to reduce inflammatory cytokine production in cancer patients; and ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients.

